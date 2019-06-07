Buhari To Hold Meeting With 36 Governors Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today hold an emergency meeting with all 36 state governors of the federation in Abuja today.

This was revealed by Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa when he briefed newsmen during his quarterly media chat tagged: ‘2019 Media Appreciation Meeting’, at the Government House, Asaba.

Okowa said the agenda meeting of the meeting centered on the security challenges and increase in criminal activities in the country.

He said, “As I speak to you, the president has summoned all the 36 state governors to an emergency meeting in Abuja to examine ways the various security challenges across the country can be tackled.

“We are already aware of the area where these crimes are committed in the state and we are also working out ways to tackle that problem there. But you will agree with me that these security challenges are not peculiar to this state alone.

“It has become a trends across all the states of the federation and that’s why the president has summoned all governors to a meeting in Abuja to seek ways to end this criminality, especially the aspects of kidnapping and that of the invading Fulani herdsmen.

“We are very optimistic that at the end of this meeting with the president some far-reaching decisions would have been made on how best to checkmate this growing menace in our society.”