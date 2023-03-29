Buhari To Tinubu: Your Generosity Earned You Network Of Friends For Successful Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 71st birthday, praising him for his generosity and noting that it has earned him a network of friends that will shape his presidency.

Buhari also noted that Tinubu’s leadership qualities have been evident throughout his political career, and expressed confidence that he will continue to make significant contributions to the development of Nigeria.

Tinubu, who was declared winner of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election, had earlier announced that this year’s celebration of his birthday will be done low-key.

He had requested that a special birthday prayer be held for him at Lagos Government Secretariat Mosque in Ikeja.

In a statement published on the State House website, President Buhari said he joins family and friends of the All Progressives Congress national leader in celebrating the “remarkable” age.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.

“As the President-Elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance,” read part of the statement signed by Garba Shehu.

Among prominent Nigerians who have saluted Tinubu on the occasion are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.