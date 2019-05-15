Buhari To Travel To Saudi Arabia Tomorrow

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday travel to Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the president’s trip follows the request of the Saudi king to perform an Islamic function called Umrah.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

“To this effect, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey on Thursday, 16th May.

“He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.

“Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year.”

You will recall that Buhari, only a few days ago, returned from a private trip to the United Kingdom.