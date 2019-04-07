Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed the insinuations by some residents of Zamfara state that his administration is not bothered about the spate of killings in the state.

Buhari’s reaction is coming against the backdrop of the protest in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday, by some Zamfara residents who had called for an end to the killings in the state by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The protesters had suggested that the current administration administration of President Buhari has left them to their fate.

“Baba (President Buhari) if we were to be your children what would you do? Baba don’t forget that despite the predicament we are in we came out to vote you in the election,” one of the leaders of the protesters had in Hausa language during a march to the Presidential Villa gate yesterday.

“Now we came here to protest [against Boko Haram killings] and your security officials beat and pushed us. We have the videos,” she said, adding that “Baba look at the soldiers unleashed on us, they are all prepared with their guns to shoot us. But we came prepared, even if they are going to kill us or take our lives, you must address us on the killings of our loved ones.”

But reacting through his verified Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, President Buhari said: “It is ridiculous and unfair to suggest that I am not concerned about the situation in Zamfara, or doing anything about it. Ensuring the protection of the people of Nigeria is one of my primary responsibilities and functions. No other issue dominates my attention as much.

“We are fully determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until these remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated. We have deployed security agents to all the areas currently under attack, and we are constantly finetuning and escalating our security strategy.

“I am constantly in touch with the security chiefs, and receive regular briefings on the situation in Zamfara and across the country. Let me assure that we will continue to do everything to motivate and equip them to respond effectively to all our security challenges.

“Operation Sharan Daji, and the newly-launched Operation Puff Adder are focused on Zamfara, Kaduna (including the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway), Katsina, Kogi, and Niger States. These are all multi-agency Operations, bringing together the Military, Police, the DSS, and others.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians that we should not politicize this tragic situation in Zamfara. How can I be indifferent to the senseless killings and kidnapping of my fellow citizens by bandits, and the deep trauma and impoverishment that these attacks inflict on them?

“Let me again offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families and loved ones. We feel your pains, and there is nothing more important to me at this time than ensuring that these bandits and criminals are completely neutralized.”