Buhari, UN General Assembly President Hold Meeting In Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the United Nations General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés held a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Garcés is in Nigeria to acknowledge Nigeria’s important role in the multilateral system and in the United Nations.

A tweet by via the presidential handle further said her visit is to further highlights Nigeria’s membership of the Human Rights Council, and leadership of C34.

Garcés, after a meeting with Buhari, held a press conference alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the State House.

