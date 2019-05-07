Sponsored

Buhari, UN General Assembly President Hold Meeting In Villa

Nigeria
By Abimbola Johnson
UNGA-President-María-Fernanda-Espinosa-Garcés-and-President-Muhammadu-Buhari-
UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés and President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the United Nations General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés held a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Garcés is in Nigeria to acknowledge Nigeria’s important role in the multilateral system and in the United Nations.

A tweet by via the presidential handle further said her visit is to further highlights Nigeria’s membership of the Human Rights Council, and leadership of C34.

Garcés, after a meeting with Buhari, held a press conference alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the State House.

