Buhari Under Attack 48hrs After Weight-Loss Comment﻿

President Muhammadu Buhari has come under heavy attack over his reaction to the recent increase in kidnappings across the country.

Buhari, upon arrival to the country from his 10-day private trip, was asked if a different approach would be employed to fight against insecurity, especially kidnapping.

In response, Buhari said he could see that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had lost weight because he was working hard to ensure security in the country.

“I have just seen the IG, I think he’s losing weight, so I think he is working very hard,” he said.

Joining the trail of earlier reactions, Fela Durotoye, the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), said Buhari’s statement was insensitive.

Durotoye wrote,” I am dumbfounded! No, Mr. President Buhari, weight-loss is not a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) and the apparent weight-loss of the IGP is not a sign of hard work.

“If this was intended to be a joke, then you clearly have underestimated the gravity of the issues of insecurity in our nation today.

“I am sure that the victims and those who have had to pay huge ransoms for the release of their loved ones are not laughing at this distasteful statement.

“Indeed, all those who daily live in fear of abduction either by police, kidnappers, terrorists or herdsmen do not find this funny at all. Mr. President, we demand an apology for this hugely insensitive statement.

“We deserve better and perhaps someday soon when the people are ready, we will get better.

PS: This has nothing to do with POLITICS, this has everything to do with LEADERSHIP. God save our nation.”

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode in his response said the president was wrong to make such a comment this time.

“The IG of Police must be working very hard because he has lost weight”- @MBuhari

“This said at a time when law and order has broken down all over the north and thousands of innocent Nigerians are being butchered by ISWA, Fulani terrorists and Boko Haram every day. God help us!”

On his own part, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human right activist, Omoyele Sowore said: “I think the President has lost it. His reaction is at variance with the gravity of the insecurity in the country”.

Similarly, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili accused him of making a joke out of the insecurity in the country.

She said: “And this is supposed to be funny? A President @MBuhari making a joke of the daily drenching of the country in the blood of his citizens who are killed daily without ANY consequence while he bears the title “Commander-in-Chief” ? Carry on.

“I frankly decided to never again waste my Voice on a political class that has no redeeming prospect of caring about their citizens.”