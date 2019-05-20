Buhari’s Aide Dares ‘Depressed’ Atiku Over N500m Defamation Suit



President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, has said she is not going to lose any sleep over the defamation suit filed against her by the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a Facebook post she tagged “EVIL SHALL NO LONGER HAVE A VOICE NOR SAY, ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA,” Onochie said, “This is in no way responding to the depressed Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whose aides are constantly cooking up disgrace for him, for the sake of their stomachs, instead of giving him his pills.”

Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria, had last week slammed a N500 million suit against Onochie over a tweet where she alleged that the PDP presidential candidate is on the watchlist of the United Arab Emirates (AUE) for reasons she didn’t mention.

Advertisement

The presidential aide had earlier tweeted, “Atiku on UAE watchlist- Security sources. Security operatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are keeping a close tab on a former Nigerian Vice Pres Atiku Abubakar who has been in the Middle East nation for several weeks now. What is he doing there? Me: Shopping for Terrorists?”

But reacting through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Atiku demanded for an apology and N500million for allegedly defaming his character.

In the Facebook post, however, the presidential aide said: “We are entering into the most crucial time at the Election Tribunal where the mandate freely given to our beloved President by Nigerians, is being challenged and I’m their nightmare. In their thinking, “Let’s distract Lauretta Onochie. We can’t afford to have her focused on her job…I can’t be distracted.”