Buhari’s Aide Transfers N50m To APC’s Account, Prays For ‘Grace’ To Win Akwa Ibom Guber

Senator Ita Enang, formerly representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, has prayed for divine backing after shelling out N50 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship form for Akwa Ibom State.

Enang, who is currently the Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to President Muhammadu Buhari, is seeking to succeed the incumbent Governor Emmanuel Udom who is serving out his second term in office.

The former federal lawmaker took to Twitter to pray for “HIS GRACE” after picking up the ruling party’s N40 million nomination and N10 million expression of interest forms which many have resented as being unreasonably expensive.

“Dear Progressives, Leaders and delegates, I have, at about 9.30 am this morning paid into APC designated Account the sum of N50 million (Fifty Million Naira) being amount for Governorship Nomination form (N40m) and Expression of interest form (10m) to purchase the Party’s Form for AKWA IBOM STATE Governorship Nomination race. Praying for HIS GRACE to see us through the entire journey of faith. With God, and you all, WE MOVE,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Enang had served three terms as a member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011 before moving to Senate where he served a single four-year term from 2011 to 2015.

In a statement he forwarded to THE WHISTLER after picking up his governorship forms, Enang expressed excitement and optimism about his governorship ambition.

He wrote, “…I express my gratitude to His Excellency Mr President, the chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the organizing secretary, Alhaji Akungu and all the other officers, the national secretary for the seamless and well-organized manner they have organised the process of payment and collection of forms and making sure that at every stage in every State, they have ensured that there is amity and unity.

“And thus far, throughout the processes of the campaigns for the nomination, contest and contact with the delegates it has been peaceful and it has been handled as a family affair. So, I want to congratulate the leadership and I feel elated and proud as a member of the APC.”

On the Akwa Ibom APC crisis, he said “There’s no more faction in Akwa Ibom State. All the interests have sank (sic) into one family and the family is All Progressives Congress under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and the national Chairman. Whatever is remaining to tidy the end, we will tidy up and we will go into the nomination as one united family in one venue coming out with one candidate, one winner for every of the gubernatorial, Senatorial, house of Representatives and house of assembly elections, we will come out strong and able.”

Enang further asked the people of Akwa Ibom to expect accountability and “change in the mode of doing things” if he is elected governor.

He said the people should also expect, “concentration in the manner in which we generate funds from the State and from the National level, attracting and working more with the federal government, cooperating with federal institutions to be able to bring development to the State and giving attention to agriculture, education and declaring emergency on the development of Youths and the development of human infrastructure.”