The immediate past Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has warned that unless the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole is removed, the ruling party may be heading for a crash

Shittu’s call for Oshiomhole’s removal is coming less than a week after the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC called for the party chairman’s resignation.

Lawal Shuaib, who was reacting to the Supreme Court’s sacking of APC’s candidate as Zamfara State Governor-elect, had in a letter he wrote to the national chairman said “you lack the necessary composure and you also don’t possess the capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political party.”

In his own call for Oshiomhole’s removal, Shittu warned that the APC chairman may cripple the ruling party before the end of President Buhari’s second term if not tamed.

“The truth is with Oshiomhole this party would go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his 2nd term,” the former minister told New Telegraph.

“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment and democracy is not like that.

“I know that many of us who are conscionable members of the party who think of the future of this party and the fact that this party should continue to be relevant even after President Muhammad Buhari has left office would stand by this call. We are concerned and everything that we can do to force him out, we will do it.”