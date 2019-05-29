Sponsored

Buhari’s Inauguration: Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara, Dangote, Otedola, Others Attend

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Buhari-Osinbajo-Inauguration

 The second inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently ongoing and some prominent Nigerians are in attendance.

The swearing-in ceremony is holding at Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Among prominent Nigerians who graced the event include the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Others are business magnates Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia, amongst others.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony today, President Buhari and his vice, Osinbajo, submitted their assets declaration forms as required by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) before taking the oath of office.

