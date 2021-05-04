Buhari’s Meeting With Service Chiefs Stalls Officers’ Appearance Before Senate

44 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigeria’s Service Chiefs’ planned appearance before the Senate has been stalled by an ongoing security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The security chiefs had been scheduled to appear before the Senate to brief it on the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country.

But the officers were unable to appear before the federal lawmakers due to their ongoing meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this in a statement by his special assistant on press, Ezrel Tabiowo.

Lawan said, “You will recall that on Wednesday we announced that the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the DG NIA will be coming today at 11.00am to brief the Senate on the security situation.

“Today the National Security Council is continuing its meeting that it started last week. Therefore, the invited security heads will not be able to come for the briefing.

“We are not sure if they will finish their meeting today. We assume it could spill to Wednesday too just like it spilled from Thursday to Tuesday.

“So, to be on the side of caution, we have now fixed the date for the briefing to be Thursday, 6th May.

“I want to appeal to all of us that the briefing we will take from the Service Chiefs and other security agencies will be very crucial for us to be properly informed, properly guided and that if there is any request for supplementary budget, we should be able to understand why we should consider and approve such request.

“On Thursday, the only item on the order paper will be the briefing. We will do that as a special day for the engagement, the interaction between the Senate and the service.”