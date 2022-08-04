Buhari’s Planned Impeachment Not Solution To Economic, Insecurity Challenges Facing Nigeria—Group

87 SHARES Share Tweet

A Socio-Political Group known as the Non-State Actors Consultative Forum has called for caution over the plot to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari by federal lawmakers of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, backed by few of their ruling All Progressive Congress colleagues.

The federal legislators, last week gave Buhari a six-week ultimatum to tackle the security challenges facing the country, or be removed from office.

The group, in a statement, jointly signed by Abdulrazaq Alkali and Ernest Bako, stated that the myriad of socio-economic and security challenges bedeviling the country, have defied every possible solution.

NOSACOF pointed out that Nigeria’s socio-economic problems have in recent times been worsened by widespread poverty, together with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

It said, “Legislative chambers in Nigeria are most at times full of drama due to the incompetent behaviour of some the legislators, a dangerously new twist has started to unfold in the National Assembly, where some members of the opposition and some disgruntled members of the ruling party are making moves for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari and fueling accusations and sentiments against the president and his team in order to get backing from Nigerians.

“However, in doing so, they have failed to look at the failures of both National Assemblies (house and senate) and how their incompetence has contributed to the worsening economic and security the situation in Nigeria.

“We can all agree that the current security problems of Nigeria today have been as a result of accumulation of years of incompetence, selfishness, greed, injustice and corruption perpetrated by mostly political leaders who are shielded by ethnic and religious entities, a weak and corrupt justice system and to some extend by common citizens.

“As such despite some weakness on the part the President Muhammad Buhari, it will be unjust to lay all the blame on his table and start calling for his impeachment, rather the legislators should focus on finding real solutions of making citizens-oriented legislation that will bring solutions to the insecurities tormenting the country.

“They have also failed to carry out the oversight functions on the various security arms of the government despite billions of dollars budgeted for security, instead majority of them have focused their attention on befriending the head of these agencies in their chase for getting contracts and other financials gains.”

“We have come to realize the move to impeach the president is orchestrated by mostly members of the ruling APC who lost out at the presidential primaries and senatorial of the party.”

It alleged that most of those in the forefront of the impeachment struggle are agents of some defeated candidates that will benefit if the president is impeached.