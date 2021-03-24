Buhari’s Silence On Herdsmen Atrocities ‘Disturbing’ – PFN President

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians on the worsening insecurity in the country.

Oke, who said this in Ibadan on Wednesday said the insecurity situation in the country was giving millions of the people a serious concern and the President should speak to address their fears.

The Bishop said Buhari’s continued silence in the face of atrocities being committed by criminal hersdmen and bandits was giving Nigerians the impression that the Federal Government is supporting the criminals.

Oke said this when chairmen of the PFF in Lagos, Ogun and Osun states chapters of the PFN led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu and Apostle David Otaru as well as Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively visited him to felicitate with him on his emergence as the new PFN President.

Oke said “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria, is too loud and this is very disturbing.

“Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it’s giving room for speculations and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.

“He should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation more safe for every Nigerian.

“We don’t want the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to be the one that will speak; It is President Buhari himself that we want to hear from on the dreary security situation in the country.

“Our President should use the opportunity to disassociate his government from the lawlessness currently ravaging the country through the activities of Boko Haram insurgents and the killer Fulani herdsmen. He should tell his kinsmen, the Fulani, to stop the mindless killings currently going on in the country; arrest and make those culpable to face the wrath of law.

“Tell the bandits, the killers, the rapists and all those involved in these heinous engagements, the language of law whether they are Fulanis or whoever. Let the nation hear your fatherly voice. People are living in fear,f armers can not go to their farms anymore.”