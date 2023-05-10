Buhari’s UK Dentist Asked Him To Stay Extra One Week After Attending King Charles’ Coronation – Presidency

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari will not immediately return to the country after attending the coronation of King Charles lll in Westminster, London, on Saturday, the Presidency has said.

Advertisement

Femi Adesina, the president’s senior media adviser, said his principal will be in London for an additional one week at the behest of his dentist.

“The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced,” Adesina added.

Since assuming office in 2015, President Buhari has spent more than 230 days away from the country on over 10 medical trips abroad.

During one of such trips in 2017, Buhari stayed for 103 days in the United Kingdom treating an unspecified ailment.