Build New Abia With Us — Otti Charges Corps Members

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has charged the newly deployed 2025 Batch ‘C’ National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, to reconsider any plans to relocate from the state, and instead become drivers of its ongoing economic transformation.

Governor Otti, who was represented by the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the scheme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area, on Friday.

The Governor assured them of his administration’s commitment to their welfare and safety, emphasizing that a conducive environment has been created for them to serve effectively, stating that his government is working assiduously to transform Abia into a hub of economic growth, innovation, and prosperity.

“I want to assure you that Abia State is on the cusp of a major transformation. We are laying the foundation for rapid developmental growth, and I believe that you will be part of the drivers of this change,” Otti declared.

Directly addressing Corps Members contemplating relocation from the state, the Governor offered a compelling vision of the state’s future, saying: “Unless you have an extremely compelling reason to leave, I believe that staying in Abia State will be a wise decision, as very soon, Abia State will become the destination point for all business-minded individuals and organizations,” he said, further assuring them that the patient ones would reap the fruits of their labour.

State Coordinator NYSC Mrs., Gladys Adama

Advertisement

Speaking also, the Chairman of the NYSC State Governing Board and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba whose address was read by Mrs. Nnenna Ukelonu, Director, Citizenship and Leadership training Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, urged the corps members to render selfless service to the nation.

He highlighted that the state government places a high premium on hard work and excellence and is in the habit of rewarding corps members who execute meaningful community development projects in their host communities.

In her welcome address, the State Coordinator NYSC Abia, Barr. (Mrs.) Gladys Adama, implored the corps members to shun social vices, use social media responsibly, and key into the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the NYSC to become job creators.

She expressed profound gratitude to the State Government for its unwavering support, including the approval of a monthly stipend for corps members and the ongoing rehabilitation of the camp facilities.

The corps members were sworn-in by Hon. Justice Chido Nwakama, who represented the Chief Judge of Abia State, Honourable Justice Lilian Abai.