Building Collapse: COREN President Advocates Regulatory Reforms

The President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Sadiq Zubair Abubakar has expressed concerns about the rising cases of building collapses in the country.

THE WHISTLER had previously reported that from January to date, Nigeria had recorded a total of 22 cases of building collapse incidents.

During the time under review, Lagos recorded six collapses, Abuja, five; Anambra, four; Ekiti, two; while Taraba, Plateau, Kano, Ebonyi and Niger State recorded one incident of building collapse each.

Also, during the week, a total of three incidents of building collapse were recorded in Plateau, Osun and Kubwa, Abuja with Plateau having the highest number of deaths.

Abubakar, who spoke with Journalists in Abuja, underscored the complexities involved in prosecuting cases of building collapse and called for the involvement of trained investigators and regulatory reforms to tackle the menace.

He lamented that many cases of building collapse are unreported or unresolved due to insufficient evidence and lack of professional investigation.

“Once you go to a tribunal, you need diligent steps to gather evidence. Building collapse has different causes, and without proper sampling and investigation, it becomes challenging to prosecute”, he said.

The COREN President also pointed out the issue of substandard materials and construction practices, caused by economic pressures such as the rising cost of cement.

“There is a direct correlation between the price of cement and building collapses. When costs rise, clients often cut corners, leading to compromised building integrity,” he explained.

To address the challenges, Abubakar called for the training and certification of professional investigators in the construction sector and emphasized the importance of decentralizing investigation panels and tribunals to ensure timely and effective responses to building collapses.

“We must train investigators who are qualified, competent, and can even go to other countries to investigate. This we don’t have now, but we’re working towards that,” he said.

Abubakar also revealed that COREN is engaging with the National Assembly to amend existing laws and close regulatory gaps, and noted that current laws are primarily targeted at professionals like engineers and architects, leaving many culprits unaccountable.

“We have identified gaps in the regulatory and legal framework and are packaging amendments to address these issues. There is the need for collaborative efforts among all actors in the built environment, including architects, builders, and surveyors. We must work as a team to ensure compliance and accountability,” he said.