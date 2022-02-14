Building Collapse: Mother Faints As Rescuers Recover Student’s Corpse, Death Toll Rises To Five

The corpse of a student on industrial training was on Sunday brought out of the rubble of a three storey building that collapsed at Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

The body of the IT student known as Damola was brought out on Sunday evening, bringing the number of deaths recorded from the collapse to five.

The Zonal Coordinator, South-West of National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos on Sunday said the mother of the student fainted when her son’s body was brought out of the piles of rubble.

Relatives of the deceased student had told the emergency rescue team that their son reported for duty the day the building collapsed and they were yet to find him.

The rescuers were said to have been given the information about the time they were about to end the recovery operations.

They had rescued two persons and recovered four bodies from the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Farinloye said that the mother of Damola fainted when one of his relatives identified the body to be his.

The three-storey building had collapsed on Saturday afternoon at No. 16, Akanbi Crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey, Yaba.

It took the combined team of officials of NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Police Force, and the Fire Service about 24 hours to get to the bottom of the rubbles.