Building Collapse Unacceptable, Say Civil Engineers

Civil Engineers under the auspices of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE) have renewed their call for an end to the recurring building collapse in the country.

They described the frequent cases of building collapse in Nigeria as unacceptable and

an abomination in a country that produces thousands of trained civil engineers annually

To this end, they insisted that only qualified professionals should be engaged in construction projects across the country.

They spoke in Abuja during the second edition of the associaton’s “Walk Against Building and Infrastructure Collapse 2.0,” themed “Say No to Building Collapse: Build Right and Build Safe, Patronise Professional Civil Engineers.”

Speaking, the Deputy National Chairman of NICE, Professor Sony Ali, declared that the persistent cases of building collapse across the country are unacceptable in a nation that produces thousands of civil engineers annually.

He said, “We are here to emphatically say no to building collapse. It’s almost, let me say, it’s an abomination. A country where thousands of civil engineers are produced. As you know, civil engineers are professionals in this sector.

“Not just professionals, but we are the people that structure buildings, infrastructure to make sure we give it the bone to make it stand. What do I mean? We design the structures scientifically to ensure that when they are built, they are built right.

“When you build right, you are sure that your infrastructure is going to stand there for years.No building is expected to go down or to fail in less than 50 years. And with good maintenance, it can be much more.”

Ali blamed the increasing incidents of collapse on the invasion of the construction sector by non-professionals, stressing that registered civil engineers have never been indicted for building failure.

“When you build right, your infrastructure will stand for years. Patronise professionals and collapses will not happen,” he assured.

Ali added that the campaign, which began last year, involved all stakeholders in the built environment, including architects, builders, quantity surveyors, land surveyors, electrical and mechanical engineers.

He said that the campaign was being replicated across the 36 states of the federation and the third edition would be held next year.

Addressing concerns on how the institution was tackling quackery, Ali said NICE was engaging the media, sensitising government and the public, and pushing for enforcement of existing laws that criminalise engineering quackery.

Also speaking, the National Vice Chairman of the association, Engineer Onuoha Obeka, said clients who cut corners to avoid professional fees often end up paying more in the long run.

“It is penny-wise and pound-foolish. Professionals bring training, knowledge and experience to deliver the right infrastructure at minimal overall cost,” he said.

Obeka explained that a qualified engineer undergo academic training, years of practice, and be certified by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), which also prescribes penalties for fake engineers.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of NICE in Bauchi State, Engineer Abubakar Amale, identified lack of professionalism, poor design, and inadequate supervision as major causes of building collapse.

“That is why we are mobilising and sensitising the people, so they can know the value of engineers, engineering design and good supervision,” he said.