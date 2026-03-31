Bulls Cut Jaden Ivey Following Religious, Anti-LGBTQ Comments

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The Chicago Bulls waived guard Jaden Ivey following a series of controversial social media posts in which he criticised LGBTQ initiatives and expressed strong religious views.

The decision, announced Monday, was taken over what the franchise described as “conduct detrimental to the team”, coming hours after Ivey posted a lengthy video on Instagram that quickly drew backlash.

In the video, Ivey criticised the NBA’s support for Pride Month, describing it as a celebration of “unrighteousness”, while also making remarks about music and abortion that further fuelled criticism. The comments sparked debate online and within basketball circles about the balance between personal beliefs and professional responsibility.

Ivey, 24, had only recently joined Chicago after a trade from the Detroit Pistons earlier in February. The move was considered an opportunity for the young guard to strengthen the Bulls’ backcourt, but his time with the team proved short-lived. He featured in just four games, starting three, before being ruled out for the remainder of the season on March 26 due to a knee injury.

Sources within the organisation indicated that concerns had been building over Ivey’s behaviour, including repeated social media posts and what some described as increasingly vocal expressions of his beliefs. The situation escalated after his latest video, prompting the Bulls to act swiftly.

Speaking ahead of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Billy Donovan stressed the organisation’s standards.

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“There’s a certain level of expectations and standards that are here,” Donovan said. “Everybody comes with their own personal experiences, but we have to all be professional, there has to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards.”

He added that while Ivey had been focused on recovering from injury, the club remains committed to maintaining an environment built on respect and professionalism.

Ivey, however, pushed back against the team’s reasoning in a follow-up livestream, questioning the decision to label his actions as detrimental. He insisted his messages were rooted in his Christian faith and denied wrongdoing toward teammates or staff.

“They said my conduct is detrimental to the team… What did I do to the team?” he said, adding that he was being criticised for “preaching about Jesus Christ.”

The development marks a sharp turn in Ivey’s career. Drafted fifth overall in 2022, he showed early promise with Detroit, averaging solid numbers in his first two seasons. However, injuries have disrupted his progress, including a broken fibula in 2025 and recurring knee issues this season.

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His brief stint in Chicago had been expected to offer a fresh start, but the controversy has now left his immediate NBA future uncertain.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are expected to move forward with their current roster as they approach the final stretch of the season, maintaining their stated focus on team culture and accountability.