Bundesliga: Wolfsburg Sack Coach Bauer

Bundesliga strugglers Wolfsburg on Sunday announced the sacking of coach Daniel Bauer, with the club second last and in danger of being relegated from the top flight for the first time.

Wolfsburg’s 2-1 home loss to Hamburg on Saturday was the latest setback for the 2009 German champions.

Bauer took over on an interim basis after predecessor Paul Simonis was fired in November. He won three of his first seven games in charge but has since picked up just two points in his past eight matches.

German media reported Sunday that veteran manager Dieter Hecking, who won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015 while finishing second in the Bundesliga, is expected to take over to help the club try and beat the drop.

The Volkswagen-owned club have never been relegated since its promotion to the top flight for the first time in 1997. Wolfsburg are currently two points adrift of Werder Bremen, who occupy the relegation playoff place.

AFP