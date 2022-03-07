Buni Dismisses Report Of Removal, Says ‘I’m Still In Charge Of APC

Against reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved his sack as Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mala Buni has said he remains in charge of the party.

Buni in a statement signed by Mr John Akpanudoedehe, the Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said the reports were false.

According to him, there’s no leadership change in the party.

Refering to the news as “sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change”, he said the report “should be disregarded.”

He noted that the APC is a progressive political party guided by rules, therefore, “Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping.”

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State had led a meeting attended by a highly placed minister on Sunday and Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa) to carry out the mandate of the president.

Later today, a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party called by Bello is expected to hold barring last minute changes.