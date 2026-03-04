Buni Pledges Loyalty To Predecessor At Yobe APC Congress

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has declared that he will never betray the trust of his predecessor, former Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, and the people of the state in the course of discharging his obligations.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday during the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The congress took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Damaturu, bringing together delegates and stakeholders from across the state to consolidate the outcomes of earlier ward and local government congresses.

Addressing party supporters shortly after the exercise, Buni expressed appreciation for the cooperation, commitment, and maturity demonstrated by members throughout the congress process.

“I will never betray the trust of my predecessor and the people of Yobe State,” Governor Buni declared, charging the newly elected State Executive Committee (EXCO) to uphold the principles of loyalty, unity, and service to the party and the state.

Advertisement

He described the peaceful conduct of the congress as a reflection of strong internal democracy and cohesion within the APC in Yobe, stressing that unity remains the party’s greatest strength as it prepares for its national convention scheduled for March 27–28, 2026, in Abuja.

Governor Buni noted that the congress was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the party’s internal structure and position it for greater success at both the state and national levels.

He also highlighted achievements of his administration in education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, infrastructure development, as well as youth and women empowerment, attributing the successes to collective support from party members and citizens.

In his remarks while declaring the results, the Chairman of the APC State Electoral Committee, Engineer Dr. Muttaka Rabe Darma, announced that the new executive members emerged through a consensus process, adopted after extensive consultations and unanimously endorsed by delegates.

In a vote of thanks, the newly re-elected State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Muhammad Gadaka, expressed gratitude to delegates and party faithful for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to run an inclusive leadership that would carry all members along.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Legislative Matters, Usman Adamu Kabarma, commended Buni for what he described as purposeful leadership that has strengthened the APC at all levels in the state.

According to the Focal Person on Digital and Strategic Communications to the Governor, Yusuf Ali, those elected include Alhaji Muhammad Gadaka as Chairman; Alhaji Alamai Baba Kankare as Deputy Chairman; Alhaji Abbani Gambo as Secretary; Barrister Ali Mohammed as Legal Adviser; and Ali Alhaji Maidugu as Organising Secretary.

Others are Sa’idu A. Baba as Treasurer; Umar A. Yawudima as Financial Secretary; Mohammed Musa Gulani as Youth Leader; Alhaji Ibrahim Daushe as Publicity Secretary; and Alhaji Babangida Jajere as Auditor. At the zonal level, Baba Umar Damaturu emerged as Zone A Vice Chairman; Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa as Zone B Vice Chairman; Adamu Lamido as Zone C Vice Chairman; Alhaji Bukar as Welfare Secretary; Budu Lawan as Women Leader; while Alhaji Usman Bura Gabai will represent persons with special needs.

The peaceful congress underscores growing stability and cohesion within the APC in Yobe State as the party consolidates its structures ahead of the national convention.