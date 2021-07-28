Buratai Meets Benin Republic President Amid Sunday Igboho Impasse

Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has met the President of Benin Republic amid the on-going trial of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho.

Buratai met President Patrice Talon to present his ambassadorial credentials.

Following the development, the Benin Republic presidency confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, that Talon met with Buratai and other diplomatic envoys in the presence of the members of his cabinet including its Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mr. Aurélien Agbenonci.

Our correspondent gathered that Agbenonci’s counterpart in Nigeria, Geofrey Onyeama, had on June 22 presented to Buratai, his letters of credence as Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to Benin.

Buratai delivered his letters of credence to Talon 35 days after being engaged by the Nigerian government as its diplomatic envoy to the country.

During the meeting, Talon assured Buratai and others that his government will cooperate with them.

The statement reads: “During the interview, President Patrice TALON made, with each of his hosts, a brief update on the state of cooperation between Benin and their respective countries. He welcomed the act which thus strengthens the fraternal links that exist between their different peoples and expressed his availability to accompany them in their respective missions.

‘The President of the Republic also took the opportunity to invite the new Ambassadors to work more on consolidating and strengthening the warm relations that already exist between their countries and Benin. “

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the Department of State Services(DSS), was captured alongside his wife in Benin Republic by the INTERPOL while trying to escape to Germany.

He was subsequently arraigned before Cour De’Appel De Cotonou.

According to one of his lawyers, Ibrahim Salami, he is said to be facing charges bordering on illegal entry.