Buratai Urges Stronger Community-Based Security To Combat Rising Threats

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd.), has renewed calls for stronger community-based security initiatives across Nigeria, insisting that no nation can defeat rising threats without empowering local structures and deepening grassroots intelligence.

Buratai made the remarks at the 18th Annual International Security Conference and Investiture of the Institute of Security, Nigeria, where Sokoto State’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd.), was inducted as a Fellow.

He said strengthening community participation, improving early-warning systems and expanding local vigilance networks were essential for sustainable peace.

He urged governments at all levels to invest in youth-focused programmes, anti-radicalisation efforts and poverty-reduction initiatives, which he identified as the real solutions to insecurity.

He also applauded initiatives that combine spiritual guidance, community engagement and formal security approaches, saying such models create trust and support that conventional policing alone cannot achieve.

While receiving the honour Col. Usman Ahmed described his fellowship as “a distinguished honour and a profound responsibility.”

He thanked Governor Ahmed Aliyu for providing the leadership and political will that have enabled ongoing reforms in Sokoto’s security architecture.

He highlighted major milestones achieved under the present administration, including the establishment of the State Security Coordination Centre to harmonise operations among security agencies and community vigilante groups.

He also cited the “Sokoto Safe-Haven” rapid-response system and the training of more than 2,000 security personnel on intelligence gathering, human-rights compliance and modern policing techniques.

Looking ahead, the security adviser said the state would expand community-policing hubs, strengthen integrated intelligence networks and scale up youth empowerment programmes aimed at preventing radicalisation and drug-related crime.

“We must persevere in our collective mission to safeguard our nation,” he said.

Earlier, President of the Institute, Professor James Olowokudejo, noted that Nigeria’s complex security challenges demand innovative, technology-driven and proactive solutions.

He challenged leaders to prioritise security funding and capacity building for frontline personnel.

Also speaking the Institute’s Patron, General Olu Bajowa (rtd.), represented by Major Y. Ashiru, also stressed the need for intelligence-led operations, modern technology and professional accountability across all security institutions.

The conference closed with security stakeholders agreeing to deepen collaboration, enhance training and adopt emerging innovations. According to the Institute, resolutions from the event will feed into future national security policies.