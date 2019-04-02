Advertisement

Nigerian Afro fusion singer, Dimini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy is set to become the first Afrobeats and African artiste to have a solo headline concert at the Apollo Theatre ahead of his performance on Friday, April 5.

The singer will perform at the event Centre for the New York stop of his ongoing cross country ‘African Giant’ Tour in America.

Other global artistes that have headlined at the theatre include Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Prince, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, Elton John amongst others.

Promoters of the event, Duke Concept, revealed that it took them two years to secure the venue and over 80 percent of the tickets already sold.

“This is a very big deal for us and we’re very hopeful we’ll sell each of the 1500 seats available before the show,” says Osita Ugeh, CEO of the New York based entertainment company.

The Apollo Theatre, one of the most iconic performance venues in the United States of America is reputed to be the performance platform that played a significant role in the emergence of R&B, jazz, & gospel music genres. “Showtime At The Apollo”, a nationally syndicated television variety show which helped to project African-American artistes to the mainstream audience was filmed and broadcasted weekly from the arena.