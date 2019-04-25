Advertisement

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has taken to social media to slam the federal government over its indifference towards topical issues plaguing the country.

The singer took to his Instagram where he made the comment referring to the government as one made of “recycled leaders” who don’t care about its citizens.

He further advised Nigerians to “save themselves” and never lose focus on the priorities amid trivial issues dominating the social media.

He wrote: “Nigeria my country, please let us get our priorities straight. I want my children and grandchildren to see Nigeria the way we see the western world.

“We have real issues that we need to channel our energy to. We die every day at the hands of police. We are robbed of our rights as human beings daily. Our recycled leaders don’t give a f**k about us.

“I’m begging you, let us save ourselves. I don’t even like the internet because it makes me feel a lot of hopelessness for my people. We’re kings and queens, originators and creators, gods on earth! Let’s stop bullshitting please.”

Burna Boy’s comment is coming barely a few days after singer, Naira Marley, stirred outrage on social media following a statement he made on internet fraud with respect to slavery.

Burna Boy, is a Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter who rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single “Like to Party” from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E.

Recently, he was in Atlanta for a live concert as part of his ongoing world tour. The award-winning singer also announced a forthcoming 16-track album which he hinted would be up for release in August 2019.