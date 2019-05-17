Burna Boy, Mr Easi, Teni Nominated For 2019 BET Awards

Nigerian singers, Mr Easi, Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 BET Awards scheduled to air live on June 24, 2019, across seven Viacom networks including BET, and MTV.

The 17th BET awards will honour the late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle with a posthumous nomination.

Advertisement

Teni has been nominated in the Best new international act category, while Mr Easi and Burna Boy have been nominated in the Best international act category.

On the international scene, Hip-hop star Cardi B is the most nominated act with seven nominations.

Cardi B’s nominations include the video of the year with her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. She is also competing for best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year with her Grammy-winning major-label debut, “Invasion of Privacy.”

Advertisement

Video of the year:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.”

Best female R&B/pop artist:

Advertisement

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Advertisement

Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artist:

Anderson .

Paak

Advertisement

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid.

Best female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma.

Best male hip-hop artist:

21 Savage

Drake; J.

Cole; Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott.

Best new artist:

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Queen Naija.

Best group:

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters.

Best collaboration:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller,”Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”

Album of the year:

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”; Travis Scott, “Astroworld.”

Viewers’ choice award:

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode.”

Dr. Bobby Jones best

gospel/inspirational award:

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

Best actress:

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis.

Best actor:

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick.

Best movie:

“Blackkklansman”

“Creed 2”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give.”

Youngstars award:

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown.

Sportswoman of the year:

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles.

Sportsman of the year:

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods.

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.”

Video director of the year:

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans.

Best international act:

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.);

Mr Eazi (Nigeria).

Best new international act:

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria).