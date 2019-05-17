Burna Boy, Mr Easi, Teni Nominated For 2019 BET Awards

Nigerian singers, Mr Easi, Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated for the 2019 BET Awards scheduled to air live on June 24, 2019, across seven Viacom networks including BET, and MTV.
The 17th BET awards will honour the late American rapper, Nipsey Hussle with a posthumous nomination.
Teni has been nominated in the Best new international act category, while Mr Easi and Burna Boy have been nominated in the Best international act category.
On the international scene, Hip-hop star Cardi B is the most nominated act with seven nominations.
Cardi B’s nominations include the video of the year with her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. She is also competing for best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year with her Grammy-winning major-label debut, “Invasion of Privacy.”
Video of the year:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.”
Best female R&B/pop artist:
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best male R&B/pop artist:
Anderson .
Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid.
Best female hip-hop artist:
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma.
Best male hip-hop artist:
21 Savage
Drake; J.
Cole; Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott.
Best new artist:
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Queen Naija.
Best group:
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos
The Carters.
Best collaboration:
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller,”Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”
Album of the year:
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”; Travis Scott, “Astroworld.”
Viewers’ choice award:
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”; Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode.”
Dr. Bobby Jones best
gospel/inspirational award:
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”
Best actress:
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis.
Best actor:
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick.
Best movie:
“Blackkklansman”
“Creed 2”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give.”
Youngstars award:
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown.
Sportswoman of the year:
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles.
Sportsman of the year:
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods.
BET HER award:
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.”
Video director of the year:
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans.
Best international act:
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.);
Mr Eazi (Nigeria).
Best new international act:
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria).