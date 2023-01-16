Burning Of Priest In Niger: ‘We’ve Nothing Yet’— Police

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Niger State Police Command said there had been no positive development after suspected terrorists burnt a Catholic priest, Reverend Isaac Achi, to death in his parish residence.

THE WHISTLER reported how the assailants invaded the Kaffin Koro community in Minna, located in the Paikoro local government area, and headed to Achi’s residence, completely burning it down before leaving the scene.

The late Achi was the parish priest at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro.

When contacted on the latest development, the spokesman for the state’s police command, Wasiu Abiodun, on Monday told this website that the Command was yet to have any news for the media.

The police spokesperson in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER declined to comment on whether any arrest had been made since the incident occurred, but said the public should not be in haste for results as the incident was still being investigated.

He said, “The investigation is ongoing so don’t let us be in a rush. This is just Monday, something just happened yesterday so we are doing what we are supposed to do. When there are achievements and progress, we will make it public.”

When asked about the current security situation in the community following the incident, Abiodun said, “A reinforcement team has been dispatched there, and security has been beefed up in the area to even create an enabling environment for the investigation.

“So, there are detectives who have been sent there for interviews and interrogation, and it is when we have made progress that we will make it public.”

Terrorists at about 3 am on Sunday attempted to invade the diocese accommodating the cleric’s residence and resorted to burning the building until the deceased suffocated to death.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the government and other security agencies to “double their efforts in tackling banditry and insecurity” in the state.

The CAN chairperson in Niger State, Reverend Bulus Dauwa, also asked that the culprits be brought to book.