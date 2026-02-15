Bus Driver Stabs LASTMA Officer With Broken Bottle In Ojota

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A defiant bus driver has stabbed a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official with a broken bottle at Ojota interchange, Lagos.

Confirming the incident on Sunday in a statement, LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the incident occurred when a painted Caravelle GL Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number EKY 693 YK was stopped for violating traffic regulations.

“The vehicle was lawfully intercepted for a flagrant contravention of extant traffic regulations, having been operated along the Ojota–Ketu corridor with its passenger door recklessly left ajar while fully laden with commuters an egregious infraction that gravely endangered passengers and other road users alike,” the statement read.

According to Taofiq, the driver resisted lawful arrest and attempted to run away. He added that his attempt to abscond was interrupted and the vehicle became mechanically immobilized.

Following the frustration, the driver picked a broken bottle from the car, stabbed the enforcement officer and fled the scene.

Advertisement

“Upon interception on the main carriageway, the driver responded with brazen insubordination, strenuously resisting lawful arrest and attempting a hazardous escape by mounting the median in a desperate bid to abscond. His attempted flight was, however, abruptly curtailed when the vehicle became mechanically immobilised. Frustrated by the collapse of his escape plan, the suspect descended into unrestrained violence.

“In a shocking display of brutality, he seized a jagged broken bottle from within the bus and lunged menacingly at the enforcement officers, stabbing one officer in the fingers of his right hand. The vicious attack resulted in severe fractures and significant blood loss before the assailant fled the scene in a cowardly retreat,” the statement added.

LASTMA said the vehicle was immediately impounded while the injured officer was evacuated to a medical facility, where he underwent emergency surgery.

“Due to the gravity of the fractures sustained, two fingers required immediate operative reconstruction. He remains under close medical observation and is receiving comprehensive care,” Taofiq said.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed outrage and unequivocal condemnation of the reprehensible act.

Advertisement

He affirmed that the incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Police and prosecutorial measures are underway to ensure the apprehension and diligent prosecution of the perpetrator.

Bakare-Oki reiterated that any act of violence against traffic enforcement personnel constitutes a direct affront to lawful authority and civil order.