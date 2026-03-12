Bush Fire Razes Kwara Market, Destroys N15m Goods

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A fire outbreak occurred at Owode Market in Offa, Kwara State, on Wednesday, destroying six shops and goods worth millions of naira.

Spokesperson for the Federal Fire Service, Kwara State Command, DSF Jimoh Modibbo Ibrahim, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident occurred on Wednesday when a fire triggered by bush burning spread to parts of the market located in the Isale Oja area of the town.

Ibrahim said the firefighters from the Offa Command of the Federal Fire Service responded swiftly to the emergency.

“The Federal Fire Service, Kwara State Command, under the leadership of the State Controller, ACF Mary Bakare, through its Offa Command and under the directive of the Area Commander, SF Ali Sikiru, on March 11, 2026, promptly responded to a fire outbreak at Owode Market, Isale Oja, Offa, Kwara State.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighting crew, led by ASF II Adedeji, swiftly brought the fire under control using one medium jet of water deployed from FFS 293. Comprehensive overhauling operations were subsequently carried out to prevent any possible re-ignition,” the statement said.

According to Ibrahim, the preliminary findings indicated that the fire was caused by bush burning which later spread to adjoining shops within the market. He added that although no lives were lost in the incident, the fire destroyed six shops and a large hall stocked with food items including rice, beans, soybeans, yams and potatoes, as well as wheelbarrows and planks used for building purposes.

He said the value of property damaged in the fire was estimated at N15m while goods and structures worth N45m were saved by firefighters.

“The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges members of the public to strictly observe standard fire safety precautions.

“Members of the public are particularly advised not to engage in uncontrolled bush burning, to ensure proper maintenance of electrical appliances, and to adhere to other essential fire safety measures,” the command advised.