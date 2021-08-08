Business Magnate Idahosa Okunbo Dies At 63

Nigerian business magnate, Idahosa Okunbo, has died at the age of 63.

Okunbo was the chairman of Ocean Marine Security, an offshore asset-protection company providing services to major oil companies in the country.

The trained commercial pilot had in a statement in 2020 confirmed that he was diagnosed with an ailment, of which subsequent reports said was cancer.

He had denied reports that his ill health was due to the outcome of the September 19, 2020 Edo governorship election.

The candidate he supported, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had lost the election.

“My attention has been drawn to social media posts concerning my health and the manner in which it is being orchestrated to look as if it was as a result of the outcome of the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election in which I publicly supported Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“It is ungodly for people to gloat over the fact that I am not feeling well. God does not approve of such disposition and those who engage in that pastime are only mocking and playing God.

“I have never claimed to be a superhuman being. I do not deny the fact that I am not well. I am outside the country for my medicals, which were delayed because of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Okunbo had his primary education at Government Primary in Benin City, old Bendel State, now Edo State.

From there, he attended Federal Government College,Warri and studied at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre, Zaria, Kaduna State, to become a professional commercial pilot at 21.

He also attended ACME School of Aeronautics, Fort Worth Texas in 1983, where he obtained an Airline Transport Pilot License.

He was a flight captain with Intercontinental Airlines for about two years, and was employed by Okada Airlines for three years.

He retired from piloting at the age of 30 in 1988 and ventured into private business.