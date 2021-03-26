Business Man To Spend 15 Years In Jail For Duping Amaechi

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court sitting at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced businessman, Charles Ihenetu, to 15 years imprisonment for charges bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence from a fellow business partner to the tune of N16 million.

The sentencing was disclosed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a Facebook post on Friday.

Ihenetu and his company, V-Choice International Company, were said to have been arraigned on May 16, 2018 on those charges of which he pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC counsel, A.B.C. Ozioko, told the court that Ihenetu defrauded his victim, Emmanuel Osaduwa Amechi, when he convinced him to “invest in a purported petroleum business involving bonny light crude, onboard a vessel, Kaveri Spirit, bound for Ghana from Nigeria.”

Amaechi who was said to have paid the amount to Ihenetu, had to report to the EFCC in 2015 after realizing he had been “duped”.

Both parties concluded their arguments and examinations after they had presented their witnesses.

Delivering her judgment on Friday, Justice Dada agreed with the prosecution that the defendant was guilty of the allegations which were contrary to Section 8 (a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14, 2006.

Subsequently, the trial judge sentenced him to 15 years which starts counting from the day he was remanded by the prosecution (May 16, 2018).

The anti-graft agency stated that the “court ordered that the company be wound up and that no property should be left” while “the sum of N16 Million be restituted to the victim.”