NIGERIA:Businesses, Religious Organizations Asked To Raise Funds For Victims Of ‘Worst Flood Disaster’ In History

Nigerian politicians who are campaigning to win the 2023 general elections have been asked to prove their passion for the country by donating funds to address flood menace that ravaged parts of the country.

Religious organizations, individuals, corporate bodies and businesses have also been equally advised to raise funds for victims of Nigeria’s flood disaster, described as the worst humanitarian crises the country has seen.

The call was made by Frank Tietie,

Development Lawyer, and Executive Director of Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER),

Asokoro, Abuja.

In his statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, he decried the common posture of waiting for only the government to act

He stated, ” Nigeria has been hit by the worst of flood disasters in its history. The entire world has been terrified by the graphic media reports of the flood that has hit over 30 out of the 36 states of Nigeria yet the rest of Nigerians who have been spared the have been ensconced in the comfort of their world of escape without caring much to take actions to support the victims of the disaster especially in states like Bayelsa, Benue, Delta and Kogi that have been worst hit.

“Many Nigerians are probably enjoying the spectacle of how the victims of the floods are suffering while thinking of themselves, how privileged and fortunate they are.

“That’s the way the world is becoming. A man is drowning and instead of the onlookers offering a helping hand, they prefer to make a live video of the happening event just to savour the fact that the misfortune did not happen to them.

“No help and support to the victims of the flood disasters can be too much at this time. We as a people seem to be waiting too often for the government to act when its officials have not yet figured out how they would use the disaster to make money for themselves and enhance their own personal wellbeing and pockets.

“The rich business and political class are currently too engrossed in the politics of 2023 to be dashing money to victims of the flood disaster.”

Tietie appreciated a number of newsrooms whose reports are setting agenda for proactive actions by relevant stakeholders in light of the flood disasters.

The social rights lawyer further commended the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, who was the first presidential contender to heed the call to suspend campaigns to give attention to the devastation caused by the floods.

THE WHISTLER reports that Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic party, has also halted his campaign over the flooding concerns.

Tietie’s statement partly reads, ” If the other candidates want to join in the generosity contest, they should also go and donate to the flood victims and make sure they also advertise it. That would in the end be in the interest of the victims.

“Ordinary Nigerians and businesses can make a huge difference with an attitude of generosity and responsibility to care for one another. Nothing stops business and religious organisations across Nigeria to begin fundraising campaigns for the victims of the floods.

“We cannot be worse people than we were. In the aftermath of the Ikeja Military Cantonment bomb blast of 2002, Nollywood and Nigerian broadcast community gathered on radio and television to raise funds for the victims.”

“A few of us set on positive attitudinal change can make a whole lot of difference. Those great places that our compatriots are fleeing to were developed by the active implementation of the principles of sacrifice and commitment to the wellbeing of the human being.”