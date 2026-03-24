Businessman Urges Abians To Support Otti 2027 Movement

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Abia-born businessman and philanthropist Chief Chima Anyaso has called on all citizens of Abia State, both at home and in the diaspora, regardless of their political affiliation, to rise above division and join hands with his movement, “Otti AGAIN 2027 Movement,” and work for the reelection of Governor Alex Otti.

Anyaso, who made the call on his Facebook page on Tuesday, appealed to them to unite behind a vision that is already working to consolidate the gains Otti’s administration has already recorded.

“As the Founder and Sole Sponsor of the OTTI AGAIN 2027 Movement, I feel both a responsibility and a deep sense of conviction to once again speak to the good people of Abia State.”

The former Young People’s Party (YPP) deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general election explained that what is being witnessed in Abia State today is no longer politics as usual.

“What we are witnessing today in Abia is not politics as usual; it is purposeful leadership, deliberate governance, and visible transformation. In just a short time, Governor Alex Otti has redefined what it means to serve with integrity, competence, and genuine love for the people.

“From rebuilding critical infrastructure to restoring confidence in governance, from prioritizing transparency to placing Abia back on the path of economic viability—the results are clear, undeniable, and worthy of continuity. This is why we must not go backwards.”

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Chief Anyaso further explained that the “OTTI AGAIN 2027 Movement” was born out of the desire to protect and sustain this new Abia.

“It is not just a campaign; it is a collective commitment to progress, accountability, and a better future for our children.

“I therefore call on all Abians, at home and in the diaspora, regardless of political affiliation, to rise above division and join hands with us.

“Let us unite behind a vision that is already working. Let us consolidate the gains we have seen. Let us secure the future,” he concluded.