BVAS Machine Rejects Septuagenarian With Eye Defect In Abia Community

The Bi-Modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has rejected a septuagenarian woman with eye defect in Atan Abam community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

This was revealed to THE WHISTLER during a chat with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission in poling unit 001, Atan Abam.

The presiding officer (PO) at the 001 poling unit, Atan Abam Primary School, Paul kalu Ojeka, lamented the same voter (name withheld) was not able to vote during the February 25th presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ojeka said, “The machine rejected the woman more than five times and in the presidential election, she could not vote because she wasn’t accredited by the BVAS.

“She told us that she did surgery after she registered for her voters card. The defect has made it difficult for us to capture and get her accredited.

“We tried all her fingers and it didn’t work but she is with her voters card. We confirmed her name on the register and this is her polling unit (001). It is so sad.”

He explained that the voter can’t be allowed to vote because it will amount to over voting.

According to him, the elimination of incident form has made it “difficult for such cases.”