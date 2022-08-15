‘BVAS Should Automatically Collate Results’ — Chidoka Asks INEC To Learn From Kenya Election

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on proactive steps it could take to improve the country’s electoral process.

According to him, the presidential election recently held in Kenya experienced some challenges that INEC could avoid to enhance polls in Nigeria.

Chidoka said with the deployment of the new Electoral Act for the first time for a presidential election in 2023, the citizens would expect improvement in collation and declaration of results in 2023.

The former minister said the situation in Kenya where declaration of the presidential election took six days would not speak well of INEC, especially as political parties and the citizens would have collated and arrived at the final results of the presidential election before declaration by the commission.

“The delay in Kenya where all the Poll stations results were online since 11 August and collation from the 46,229 has taken about 6 days will not augur well for Nigeria.

“Though INEC is usually faster than the IEBC, we are now confronted with a new system where parties can tabulate results from INEC uploads.

“To improve transparency, the BVAS backend should automatically collate the Polling Unit results for the ward level and Print copies for validation and signing by ward Agents of the political parties. That will ensure that the result at the backend of the BVAS is consistent with the results on the BVAS tablets. This is key for post-election issues,” Chidoka said in a statement on Monday.

Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday declared the incumbent Vice President, William Ruto, as the winner of the country’s presidential election held on August 9.

Ruto defeated his rival, Raila Odinga, who enjoyed the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the polls.

According to multiple reports, violence had erupted at the National Tallying Centre after final declaration of results were delayed for several hours.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the head of Nigeria’s electoral commission, was among observers of the Kenyan presidential election.