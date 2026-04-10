Bwala Slams ADC As ‘Association Of Desperate Congregation’

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The special adviser to the President on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, has launched an attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as an “association of desperate congregation” amid its deepening leadership crisis.

Bwala made the remarks in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw recognition of the faction led by former Senate President, David Mark.

In the post, the presidential aide said recent developments within the party had validated his earlier prediction of looming instability.

“I said this six months ago and if you want to know why ADC is more confused than the mad man that used to advise Gregory, here are the facts,” he wrote.

He blamed the party’s internal crisis on what he described as excessive ambition among its members, arguing that such a culture weakens any serious opposition platform.

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“A party where everybody wants to be president (selfish) cannot build a virile opposition,” he said.

Bwala also faulted the foundation of the party’s leadership structure, claiming it was birthed through a hostile takeover and lacks the cohesion needed to survive political pressure.

“A party where the members have double standards that they apply to people cannot see road and a party where the presidential aspirants have changed political parties like chameleon cannot have ideology,” he added.

He further questioned the intentions of the party’s leadership, accusing them of treating Nigerians as mere political instruments.

“A party where their leaders see Nigerians as a means to an end cannot coordinate,” he said, adding that “a party where their leaders’ desperation is a do or die affair cannot govern Nigerians.”

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Additionally, he said the ADC’s current turmoil reflects deeper structural flaws, insisting that the crisis was inevitable.

“Finally, have you not noticed that they are more confused now than they were when their journey started? I said it before, ‘give them six months and they would come crashing’; it is evident before our very eyes. Say no to association of desperate congregation (ADC),” he said.

The ADC has been embroiled in a leadership tussle in recent weeks, with multiple factions laying claim to control of the party following INEC’s stance and ongoing legal disputes.