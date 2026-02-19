Bwari Chairmanship: Why Wike, Aduda ‘Forced’ PDP Candidate To Back APC — Shekwolo

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hon. Haruna Shekwolo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate displaced from the Bwari Area Council chairmanship race by a Supreme Court ruling, has explained why FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and former Senator Philip Aduda allegedly engineered his removal from the ticket and pressured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to step down in favour of the new APC candidate, Joshua Ishaku Musa.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER in an interview, Shekwolo said the move was driven by Aduda’s personal political ambition.

In a 4–1 majority decision on Monday, a five-member Supreme Court panel set aside a Court of Appeal majority ruling and adopted the dissenting opinion of Justice Okon Abang that Ishaku was validly nominated by the APC.

According to Shekwolo, he was removed so that Aduda could install a loyalist chairman ahead of his planned Senate comeback.

Aduda has served in the National Assembly for 20 years, from 2003 until 2023, when Senator Ireti Kingibe defeated him in the February 25, 2023 FCT senatorial election.

Advertisement

The political realignment in the FCT council poll deepened on Wednesday when the PDP chairmanship candidate, Julius Adamu, announced he was stepping down in support of Ishaku less than 72 hours before the poll.

Adamu said the decision followed consultations with Wike.

“I am standing here before you this afternoon to tell you that I have been in deep consultation with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. And I have come to conclusion that I and Joshua, we are brothers.

“It will not be nice for two brothers to kill themselves over one office. Therefore, I have relinquished my support to Hon Joshua.

“I want to urge all my supporters to support Joshua to win this election,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking at an event, Wike urged voters to back the APC candidate.

He said, “The people of Bwari, let me tell you why you should support Joshua. If you vote for Joshua, I will do more roads in Bwari.

“Let nobody make any mistake. On Saturday, come out and make sure that Joshua wins the election.”

But speaking to THE WHISTLER, Shekwolo explained that Wike, Aduda and the incumbent Bwari Area Council Chairman, Hon. John Gabaya, had been battling to remove him as the APC flagbearer.

“They have been battling with us. The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, Philip Aduda, and the present chairman have been the ones who have been fighting me. They were able to fight their way. But I believe there is nothing that is difficult for God. God is supreme.”

Asked about his plans going forward, Shekwolo said, “All I’m saying is that the people should be calm, and everybody should mobilise. Mobilise their people so that they will go and vote for APC.”

Advertisement

On whether he still supports the party, he added, “Yes, I’m supporting the party. As it stands now, as a party man, the first thing is for our party to win. Despite the injustices that have been done to me.

“My pain is that, how will people from another party fight me? And knowing that Joshua cannot win the election, that is why they pressured the PDP guy that he must step down.

“I have not only found it easy, but God said in everything we should give thanks to him. You understand?

“I cannot just abandon my house for tenants. So, we thank God for everything. Let everybody vote for APC.“

Responding to questions on what could have informed Wike and Aduda’s decision to support Ishaku against him, Shekwolo said: “For Wike, it is what he has been fed with by Phillip and Gabaya against me. And for Phillip, because he wants contest for the Senate, he is doing all he can to make sure that the person who will be the next chairman is influenced by him so he can use it as an advantage, since he’s planning his crossover [to the APC]. That is why they are fighting this battle as if there is no tomorrow.”

He added, “The most important thing is my life. And there is still life. It can only be delayed but can never be denied.

“But whatever thing they have done, they will go, and they will pay for it.”

Asked about the chances of Aduda returning to the Senate in 2027, Shekwolo said, “That is what he is saying. He was in the Senate for three good times. He was in the House of Representatives for two times. About 20 years. What did we benefit from those 20 years with him?

“See Natasha, she is a first-time Senator. See what she is doing. See 313. See what 313 is doing in Niger.

“So, we begin to ask ourselves, is FCT cursed or what? “So, the masses will speak when the time comes.”

THE WHISTLER contacted Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, for reaction.

The minister’s aide described Shekwolo’s comment as reckless.

Quoting Lere, “What kind of reckless statement is that? Is Aduda and Wike the Supreme Court? People should learn to be honourable and respect our courts.”

“It’s within their right [of the PDP candidates] to step down. It’s their right to contest the election.

“The money the candidates are using to contest the election is nobody’s money. If I say I’m contesting and I say I’m no longer contesting, why should that be anybody’s problem?”