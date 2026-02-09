CAC Deploys AI To Handle 10,000 Daily Registrations, Signs Google Partnership

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has intensified its digital transformation drive with the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage rising business registration demands, as it also sealed a strategic collaboration with global technology giant, Google.

The Registrar-General/Chief Executive Officer of CAC, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, made this known during the opening ceremony of the Commission’s 35th anniversary celebration in Abuja, where he highlighted the agency’s journey from a modest, paper-based operation to a technology-driven corporate registry serving millions of Nigerians and businesses worldwide.

According to him, the adoption of AI has become imperative as the volume of business registrations continues to grow exponentially, with the Commission now processing close to 10,000 applications daily.

He explained that the surge in registration requests was largely driven by ongoing tax reforms, the rapid monetisation of social media and digital enterprises, as well as government policies aimed at formalising Nigeria’s vast informal sector.

“In addition to registrations, our complaint management system now handles an average of 5,000 inquiries daily through emails and call centres. Managing this volume manually would require an unrealistic expansion of manpower. Only AI can complement human capacity with the speed, accuracy and efficiency required,” he said.

The Registrar-General acknowledged that the transition to an AI-driven portal in 2025 was not without challenges, noting that temporary disruptions affected productivity and service delivery in some areas. However, he commended stakeholders and customers for their patience and support throughout the transition period.

Advertisement

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that its services meet global standards, stressing that the AI deployment was necessary to sustain efficiency and enhance Nigeria’s ease of doing business environment.

As part of efforts to strengthen its technology infrastructure, CAC also signed a Letter of Collaboration with Google during the anniversary event.

The partnership, according to the Registrar-General, is expected to enhance the Commission’s technology framework, improve portal performance, and provide global best practices in digital service delivery.

He noted that Google’s technical expertise would further support CAC’s efforts to provide seamless, reliable and accessible services to business owners across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The Commission also unveiled a redesigned website aimed at improving user experience and expanding service offerings. The new platform introduces two AI-powered features, including an AI Lawyer designed to provide instant responses to enquiries relating to company laws, regulations, guidelines and procedures.

Advertisement

The second feature, an AI Name Generator, allows users to generate and reserve business names quickly, further simplifying the registration process.

Tracing the Commission’s evolution, the Registrar-General recalled that CAC began operations in 1991 from a single office in Area 11, Garki, Abuja, where Nigerians were required to travel from across the country to process business registrations manually.

“Today, our services are accessible anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We have moved from paper to portal, from queues to clicks, from stress to seamless service delivery,” he stated.

Beyond technological reforms, CAC also announced several corporate social responsibility initiatives to commemorate its 35th anniversary. These include free business name registration for 3,500 small businesses across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as scholarships for outstanding corporate law students across the six campuses of the Nigerian Law School.

The Commission also pledged support for vulnerable groups through donations to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and assistance to orphanages.

In recognition of staff contributions to the Commission’s reforms, management approved a commemorative bonus equivalent to 25 per cent of one month’s gross salary, alongside special housing and car loan packages. The management also recommended promotion for pioneering and retiring staff who were not captured in the current promotion exercise.

Advertisement

The Registrar-General described CAC’s 35-year journey as one marked by resilience, innovation and commitment to national development, expressing confidence that the Commission would continue to leverage technology to improve transparency, efficiency and investor confidence in Nigeria’s business environment.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Nura Abba Rimi, commended CAC’s contribution to Nigeria’s corporate and economic development over the past three and a half decades.

He noted that the Commission’s transition from manual to digital registration has simplified business processes, promoted transparency, and encouraged both domestic and foreign investment.

Rimi added that CAC’s reforms have contributed to strengthening Nigeria’s business environment and supporting the country’s progress in global financial and corporate governance standards.

He urged the Commission to deepen innovation through technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to further enhance trust, inclusivity and global competitiveness in Nigeria’s business environment.

The anniversary celebration brought together government officials, corporate stakeholders and industry players to commemorate CAC’s 35 years of corporate regulatory service in Nigeria.