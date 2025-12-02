CAC Moves To Curb Fraud, Identifies Firms Missing From Official Register

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Corporate Affairs Commission has alerted the public about the circulation and use of several purported company names and registration numbers that do not exist in its official records.

In a statement posted on Tuesday on its official X handle, the commission urged the public to disregard these entities and exercise caution when engaging with individuals or organisations claiming to operate under these names.

“This publication is in line with our statutory mandate to maintain an accurate, reliable companies register and to protect investors, businesses, and the general public from fraudulent activities,” the commission stated.

Among the entities flagged as not registered with the CAC are Famas Services Nigeria Limited (RC: 216312), Promo Dutch Investment Limited (RC: 396654), Dialack Concept Nig. Ltd (RC: 297772), Purpleheart Construction and Real Estate Mgt. Co. Ltd (RC: 1210548), M/S Loktu Enterprises (BN: 373466), Loktu Enterprises (BN: 400390), Badatoyak Ltd (RC: 521322), Johson Nats Limited (RC: 198492), Peoples Club Nigeria International (CAC/IT: 41191), Jiba Enterprise (BN: 577523), Civil Engineering Solutions Nigeria Limited (RC: 33001), Gabdoff Hotel Ltd (RC: 112409), Amoka Group (BN: 545221), BEEC Nigeria Limited (RC: 30143), and S. Adetunji (BN: 657466).

The commission advised, “The public is hereby advised to always verify the status of any company or business name directly from the CAC portal.”

Reaffirming its commitment, the CAC added, “We remain committed to protecting the integrity of the Companies Register, upholding the law, and ensuring a safe and transparent business environment in Nigeria.”