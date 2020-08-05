CACOVID Lauds Gov Ugwuanyi’s Efforts In Combating Covid-19

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), Tuesday, commended the Enugu State governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his efforts towards combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The group made the commendation in Enugu during the handover and flag-off of the CACOVID palliatives distribution in the state. According to its state representative, Mrs Chiaka Mbagwu, the body was satisfied with various proactive steps being taken by the governor in keeping the people of the state safe from the virus.

THE WHISTLER reports that CACOVID is an organized private sector initiative in partnership with the federal government, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other agencies towards combating Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Mbagwu said Gov Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment towards the fight against Covid-19, as well as its untiring efforts to safeguard and cushion the adverse impact of the pandemic on the state’s residents, informed their support for the laudable achievements of the governor in this regard, through donation of food items, such as garri, rice, pasta, noodles, sugar and salt.

Gov Ugwuanyi, who acknowledged with delight another round of support from CACOVID, said his administration had consistently engaged in distribution of various forms of palliatives to vulnerable people, groups and communities since the past six months to cushion the hardships occasioned by the pandemic.

In their separate speeches, Nnaemeka Nkechi and Odera Oke, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the coalition and Gov Ugwuanyi for the palliatives, which they said would go a long way in assisting them.

The event was witnessed by the Enugu State deputy governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo; leader of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu; Enugu State chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and chairman of Udenu LGA, Mr Solomon Onah, and his Enugu North LGA counterpart, Mr Emeka Onunze.