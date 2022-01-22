CAF Names Eguavoen Best AFCON Group Stage Coach

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Austine Eguavoen has been named by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) as the best coach of the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Eguavoen helped the three-time champions to win all three games of the Group stage.

The team was matched with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the Group D as they scored six goals and conceded only one goal.

Eguavoen said, “Many thanks to the Confederation of African Football for this award.

“The Best coach of the Group stage. Wouldn’t have been possible without my fantastic group of players and colleagues.

“Thank you Nigerians, for your support. It’s needed now, more than ever.”

The Super Eagles are set to face Tunisia on Sunday in the AFCON round of 16.

The interim coach who has been promised a full time coach if he lifts the throphy had said that the team will face their opponent with seriousness regardless of the success recorded in the group stage.