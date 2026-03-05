CAF Postpones 2026 WAFCON In Morocco

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

CAF has rescheduled the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to take place between July and August.

The continental football governing body announced the change in a statement on Thursday.

The 2026 WAFCON was initially scheduled for 17 March to 3 April in Morocco.

However, CAF stated that adjustments were necessary “to ensure the success of this important women’s competition, in light of certain unforeseen circumstances.”

The new dates for the tournament are 25 July to 16 August.

“After discussions between CAF, FIFA, and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 to 25 July – 16 August 2026 to ensure the success of this important women’s competition in light of certain unforeseen circumstances.

“Preparations for the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 are underway, and all parties are confident that it will be highly successful.”

The rescheduled WAFCON will also serve as qualifiers for the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, with all four semi-finalists guaranteed a place in the tournament in Brazil.

The Super Falcons are the defending champions and are drawn in Group C against Zambia, Egypt, and Malawi.