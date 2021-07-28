CAF Slams One Year Ban On Enyimba Captain For Doping

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned Enyimba Captain, Austin Oladapo, for one year for doping violation.

The People’s Elephant captain was banned after his results returned positive for Prednisolone/Prednisone when his urine sample was tested.

The test followed the Confederations Cup tie against Pyramids FC of Egypt on May 16, 2021.

The ban, according to CAF, commenced on July 4, 2021, the date of notification of the provisional suspension.

CAF wrote on its website:

“The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on May 16, 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substance “Prednisolone/Prednisone.

“On June 18, 2021, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was informed of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample “B”. On June 22, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player has elected to not request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.

“The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed.

“The player Oladapo Augustine was provisionally suspended from all football activities until a final decision is rendered by CAF Disciplinary Board.”

Reacting to the one year suspension in a chat with brila.net, the 26- year- old former Gombe United midfielder said the decision was shocking as he only took a painrelief medication prescribed for him by Enyimba’s doctor.

“It came to me as a shock. I wasn’t expecting this from CAF. I’ve done this dope test four times. I did it in the national team at the CHAN, with Enyimba twice and I have always been confident that I will never fail a test.

“I don’t drink or smoke, it’s not my lifestyle. I only took a drug prescribed by the club doctor, a pain relief medication, which the club doctor prescribed and he presented the same to CAF.

“We were given the option of an appeal and the Club is on it.“