CAF Unveils Official Match Ball ‘ITRI’ For 2025 Nations Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), in partnership with leading global sports brand PUMA, has unveiled the Official Match Ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

Named ITRI, the ball draws inspiration from Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art form—renowned for its intricate geometric mosaics—whilst symbolising the unity and passion of African football across the continent.

The name also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag and reflects the star patterns that hold significance in traditional zellij craftsmanship.

PUMA marked the official launch with a reveal video showcasing the ITRI ball, a key milestone in the lead-up to the tournament.

The ITRI ball will make its debut in the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The ball’s striking design incorporates traditional Moroccan zellij geometric patterns, characterised by central star geometry, floral petal outlines and circular symmetry. Each design element carries cultural significance.

The unique design also features ‘Flow of Movement’ patterns that capture the distinctive rhythm and dynamic playing style of African football.

The ball’s red and green colour palette expresses passion, hope and pride while also paying homage to Morocco’s national identity.

CAF’s creative development manager, Mohamed Ghonemi, explained the concept behind the match ball design.

He said, “Created for the rhythm of African football, the AFCON 2025 ball brings together art, motion, and a design shaped by African spirit and Moroccan craftsmanship. It’s been a privilege to collaborate with PUMA on something that unites every nation at the tournament through a shared sense of connection.”

The 2025 Nations Cup tournament kicks off on 21 December 2025 in Morocco, bringing together the continent’s best footballing nations for African football’s most prestigious competition.