‘Call Out Glencore’- AU Conference Charges EITI On Bribery Scandal in Nigeria, 5 Others

The African Union Conference on Addressing Illicit Financial Flows and Asset Recovery in the extractive industries has tasked the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to call out Glencore over it’s bribery scandal in Nigeria and five other African countries.

In 2022, the United Kingdom subsidiary of mining and commodity trading group Glencore was asked by a London court to pay £281 million in fines and confiscated its profit as sanctions for its part in seven bribery offences pertaining to its oil business in Africa.

In a communique released on Tuesday at the AU Conference in Diamniadio, Dakar, Senegal, the Conference asked EITI to publicly call out Glencore for its failure to adhere to the group’s principles and values over its bribery scandal in Nigeria, Cameroon, South Sudan, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported last week that the African Union was holding its first ever global conference on Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), despite African countries being the majority among the EITI’s fifty-seven member states which meet every three years.

The conference is organized in line with African Union Decisions and Instruments adopted by African Heads of State and Government where the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was also present.

In its 11-recommendation communique, the Conference described the Glencore corruption scandal as a symptom of a widespread and deliberate practice in the extractive industries in Africa.



It stated, “The Conference calls upon the African Union and the governments of the six African victim states to draw upon all the necessary resources for joint and separate judicial action against Glencore and its accomplices.



“The Conference calls upon Transparency International and its partners, Publish What You Pay, and related advocacy Civil Society Organizations to actively engage and support action against Glencore on these six cases.The Conference calls upon EITI to publicly call out Glencore and demand that it publicly demonstrates fidelity to the principles and values that EITI stands for.”



EITI was also reminded about its role in promoting accountability and transparency in the extractive sector given that the bulk of illicit financial flows stems out from transactions in the sector.



The Conference also pointed out that EITI should actively take up its role in partnership with the Working Group on Extractives.



“The Conference noted the significant contribution of the extractive industries to illicit financial flows and the attendant impact on African economies. The extractive industries mostly contribute to illicit financial flows through various means including through under-declaration, underpricing and the evasion of capital controls.



“It is further complicated by base erosion and profit shifting practices of Multinational Corporations (MNCs) that misrepresent the value of goods and/or services in order to relocate untaxed profits to their home nations or to financial secrecy jurisdictions.



“The Conference noted that Multinational Corporations in extractive industries also engage in bribery or other corrupt activities to secure mining or drilling licenses, permits, or favourable tax treatment from government officials. Some mining companies also undertake mass exports of mineral ores and crude oil from African countries often disguising and grossly understating the true value of the minerals, precious metals and/or oil in the raw materials that they export for refining,” it said.



The Conference highlighted the issue of criminal accountability in the extractive industries and urged African Union member-states to prioritize ratification of the Malabo Protocol for a criminal jurisdiction for the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.



According to it, this would strengthen Africa’s own mechanism for criminal accountability in the extractive industries.



The Conference commended the African Development Bank for taking the initiative to put in place the African Integrity Fund but advised the bank to prioritize the operationalization of the fund.

