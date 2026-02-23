Cambodia National Bank Suspends Commercial Bank Operations

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cambodia’s central bank has suspended the operations of Panda Commercial Bank after determining that the lender’s financial condition had significantly deteriorated, raising concerns over its ability to continue providing services.

In a statement on Monday, the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said prudential supervision had found that the bank’s worsening financial situation would lead to an inability to carry out normal banking operations.

The NBC appointed Morisonkak MKA Audit-Accounting Co., Ltd. as the provisional administrator and liquidator.

The firm had been granted authority to manage and control all operations and assets of Panda Commercial Bank effective immediately.

During the suspension period, the bank was barred from offering new banking services, including accepting deposits and issuing loans.

Advertisement

Customers with deposits at the bank had been instructed to prepare necessary documentation to withdraw their funds, while borrowers are required to continue meeting their repayment obligations as usual.

Panda Commercial Bank, which received its commercial banking license in 2019, held current assets of approximately 776 million dollars.

Also, with loans totaling about 536 million dollars and deposits of roughly 502 million dollars.

As of the end of 2025, the bank accounted for 0.77 per cent of Cambodia’s banking system.

The NBC, Cambodia’s banking sector comprised 59 commercial banks, 89 microfinance institutions, seven specialised banks, and 89 rural credit institutions by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

All serving 30.6 million deposit accounts and 4.5 million credit accounts.