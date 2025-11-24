Cameroon Opposition Leader Flees To Gambia After Deadly Post-Election Violence

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Gambia has confirmed it is providing temporary sanctuary to Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary on humanitarian grounds following last month’s disputed presidential election that sparked deadly protests across Cameroon.

This ended weeks of speculation about Tchiroma’s whereabouts after he vanished from public view amid a violent government crackdown on demonstrations.

President Paul Biya, 92, the world’s oldest sitting head of state, was declared winner of the October election with 53.66% of the vote.

Biya defeated Tchiroma, who had 35.19% of the votes.

The result extended Biya’s grip on power to 43 years across eight presidential terms.

Tchiroma had prematurely claimed victory on Facebook before official results were announced, alleging electoral manipulation and calling on Cameroonians to “defend their mandate.”

Advertisement

The premature declaration set the stage for confrontation between opposition supporters and security forces.

According to U.N. sources quoted by Reuters, at least 48 civilians were killed as security forces attempted to quell demonstrations.

Tchiroma subsequently disappeared from public view, and his whereabouts had remained unknown for weeks.

In a statement late Sunday, Gambia’s Ministry of Information said Banjul agreed to shelter Tchiroma “purely on humanitarian grounds, in the spirit of African solidarity” and to guarantee his safety.

The Gambian government stated that it was consulting regional partners, including Nigeria, to support a negotiated resolution to the crisis, while reaffirming its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all African Union member states.

Advertisement

It stressed that Gambian territory would not be used to orchestrate hostile actions against Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP), Gambia’s main opposition party, criticised the government for what it called a lack of transparency surrounding Tchiroma’s “quiet arrival.”

However, the UDP expressed solidarity with the Cameroonian leader and welcomed the humanitarian gesture.