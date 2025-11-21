CAN Confirms 215 Students, Twelve Teachers Kidnapped From Niger Catholic School

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Rev. Bolus Yohanna, has confirmed that 215 students and 12 teachers were abducted during a midnight attack on a Catholic school in Papiri village, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

THE WHISTLER had gathered that the incident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Friday.

Yohanna, who doubles as the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, said: “I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely.

“It is worthy to note that, during the terrorist attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming to pick up their children as the school has to be shut down.

“I want to call on everyone to remain calm and prayerful and I also want to assure you that we are actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders and government authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees,” he said.