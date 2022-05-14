CAN Directs Churches To Embark On Nationwide ‘Peaceful Protest’ Over Murder Of Christian Student

The Christian Association of Nigeria has requested all churches in Nigeria to “organize a peaceful protest in honour of one of our daughters, DEBORAH YAKUBU who was gruesomely murdered on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists.”

Police authorities in the state had stated that the girl was murdered by a mob for alleged blasphemy.

The incident has been condemned by the state and federal government but some youths went on rampage on Saturday demanding the release of her suspected killers who were in police custody.

Subsequently, the state government declared a 24 hour curfew to restore law and order.

In a letter signed by Joseph Bade Daramola Esq, CAN’s General Secretary, Christians were directed to embark on the protest on May 22 while praying for the family of the deceased.

CAN insisted that the perpetrators must be brought to book.

The letter reads:

“A REQUEST FOR NATIONWIDE PEACEFUL PROTESTS, CALLING FOR JUSTICE FOR DEBORAH YAKUBU

“I have been directed by the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, to request all Church Leaders, through your various Churches to organize a PEACEFUL PROTEST in honour of one of our daughters, DEBORAH YAKUBU who was gruesomely murdered on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at the Sheba Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists.

“The protest will take place on 22 May, 2022 in the afternoon by 3:00 Pm in every Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) nationwide and not on the streets in order to avoid further loss of lives.

“Those without CAN Secretariat may use any church with big premises.

“We are to hold placards with some succinct messages like “WE DEMAND JUSTICE 4 DEBORAH,” “NO MORE KILLING IN GOD’S NAME”, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” “POLICE, STOP UNPROVOKED KILLINGS IN NIGERIA,” “CHRISTIANS ARE NOT SECOND CLASS CITIZENS,” “KILLERS OF DEBORAH MUST BE PROSECUTED,” “WE CONDEMN RELIGIOUS KILLINGS,” “WE SAY NO TO ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS.”

“We urge those who could afford it to make use of the traditional media and the social media and others can use only the social media to give it a wide coverage in other to sensitize the whole world. We also call on Nigerian Christians in diaspora to join us using our embassies all over the world.

“The occasion can also be used to pray for Deborah’s family and friends, peace for the country, victory for the Church and godly political leaders in the coming general election. Thanks, and God bless You all.

“Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq, CAN’s General Secretary